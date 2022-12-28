Video: Lansing police dashcam captures DUI rollover crash

‘This could have been a tragic outcome’
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A police cruiser’s dashboard camera captured a dramatic rollover crash earlier this month.

The Lansing Police Department released footage of the crash Wednesday morning. The dashcam captured a vehicle losing control and rolling over multiple times through a few homes’ front yards before coming to a stop in the road in front of the police cruiser.

Police said it happened Dec. 3 at about 3:30 a.m. on Cedar Street, near Cesar Chavez Avenue.

“Sometimes a drunk driving arrest will land right in front of you - literally,” the department wrote.

Footage of the incident can be watched in the video player above.

Police said the driver was drunk and only suffered minor injuries. They were arrested for driving while intoxicated.

The Lansing Police Department is urging people to not get behind the wheel drunk and to report drunk drivers by calling 911.

