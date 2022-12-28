Troopers save Christmas for a family in Jackson

Jackson troopers on the shift pooled their own money together and bought gifts for kids after...
Jackson troopers on the shift pooled their own money together and bought gifts for kids after domestic violence arrest.(Michigan State Police)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Christmas Day, Jackson Troopers were sent to a residence and arrested a man for domestic violence and felonious assault. The troopers learned that the man they arrested is a father of four children and did not get the kids in the house Christmas presents.

The troopers on the shift pooled their own money together and bought gifts for the kids.

The wrapped gifts were delivered to the family on Dec. 26. The kids and their mother were extremely thankful said the Jackson Troopers on a Twitter post.

More: Community news

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Bolek Payan
Body of missing doctor found in Jackson County pond
Victim identified in Knob Hill Apartments fire in Okemos
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location

Latest News

Over $110K raised for residents of Knob Hill Apartments after structure fire
Band scholarship honors Mason teen killed in 50-car pileup
Band scholarship honors Mason teen killed in 50-car pileup
A seven-day celebration of African culture and heritage.
Kwanzaa celebrations begin in the City of Jackson
Lansing City Hall
People’s Council of Lansing to protest City’s ‘Code Blue’ for disregard of unhoused population