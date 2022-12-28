Troopers save Christmas for a family in Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Christmas Day, Jackson Troopers were sent to a residence and arrested a man for domestic violence and felonious assault. The troopers learned that the man they arrested is a father of four children and did not get the kids in the house Christmas presents.

The troopers on the shift pooled their own money together and bought gifts for the kids.

The wrapped gifts were delivered to the family on Dec. 26. The kids and their mother were extremely thankful said the Jackson Troopers on a Twitter post.

More: Community news

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.