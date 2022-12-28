Reaching your New Year goals

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, many see it as an opportunity to improve themselves.

A few weeks in, those New Year Resolutions tend to go by the wayside.

Whether your goal is to start exercising, budgeting or creating new habits, lifestyle coach Jamie Lightner said it’s important to start small to hit a big goal.

“I would say it’s definitely important to look at progression rather than perfection,” Lightner said.

She said to keep resolutions that better yourself.

“I think too often we make a goal that’s based on what someone else might think of us and what someone else thinks we should do,” Lightner said.

If you’re looking to the New year to save a little, many people will try creating healthy spending habits. With inflation on the rise, financial advisor Jose Yanez said you should start setting money aside now for long-term goals.

“Even if it’s $25-50 a month, just start small put it into your savings account,” Yanez said. “Open a Roth IRA, something that’s going to secure dollars for you down the line”

