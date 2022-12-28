Police remind community members to ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ ahead of NYE

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) and other crews are reminding members of the community that if you are heading out on New Year’s Eve, to make sure you make plans to get home.

There will be extra patrols out looking for impaired drivers and speeding drivers said MSP.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is working together with the law enforcement community to decrease impaired driving during the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over high-visibility enforcement campaign, which runs from Dec. 16 through Jan. 1.

On Wednesday, the Lansing Police shared a video of a drunk driver who was involved in a wreck. The accident occurred on Saturday, Dec. 3 around 3:27 a.m.

Sometimes a drunk driving arrest will land right in front of you… literally…



Driver somehow only suffered minor injuries & was arrested for DUI.



This could’ve been a tragic outcome. There is zero excuse to get behind the wheel drunk. Report drunk drivers by calling 911. pic.twitter.com/bvRikKoAuC — Lansing Police (@LansingPolice) December 28, 2022

“Sometimes a drunk driving arrest will land right in front of you,” said in a post from the Lansing Police. “The Driver somehow only suffered minor injuries & was arrested for DUI. This could’ve been a tragic outcome. There is zero excuse to get behind the wheel drunk. Report drunk drivers by calling 911.”

Approximately 44.7 percent of the total fatal crashes in 2021 in Michigan involved alcohol and drugs, according to Michigan State Police. From 2017 to 2021, during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period, 78 people were killed in traffic crashes in Michigan, including 27 people who died in alcohol-involved crashes.

Celebrate the holidays by planning a safe, sober ride home.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.