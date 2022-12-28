Over $110K raised for residents of Knob Hill Apartments after structure fire

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - A structure fire broke out at Knob Hill Apartments located at 2300 and 2314 Knob Hill Drive in Okemos on Dec. 21.

Knob Hill residents were temporarily staying at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites and received an overwhelming amount of donated clothing and other items from members of the community. Meridian Township asked that monetary donations be made to the Meridian Cares Emergency Needs Fund with the purpose of donating 100% of contributions to the impacted tenants.

Over $110,000 has been raised for the residents of Knob Hill Apartments according to the Meridian Township website.

If you would still like to help, the Township is asking that you consider donating to Meridian Cares by the end of the day on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Donations can be made online HERE. Donations can also be made at the Township Treasurer’s Office located at 5151 Marsh Road.

“It’s imperative that we release the funds to the affected residents as soon as possible. The need is great, and the timing is critical,” said Township Manager Frank L. Walsh. “The community didn’t donate the funds for it to sit in our bank account. We plan to meet with every impacted Knob Hill resident on Thursday to provide them with some resources to help them get back on their feet.”

On Thursday, Dec. 29, Meridian Township will release those funds equally to the affected residents.

