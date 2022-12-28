Operation Safe Neighborhoods reaches new milestone with over 250 illegal guns off the street

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement officials have conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders, leading to 254 illegal guns being taken off the street before they could be used to commit a crime since the beginning of Operation Safe Neighborhoods. Governor Gretchen Whitmer provided the update on the number of illegal guns taken off the streets as part of the operation on Wednesday.

During sweeps, officers have also recovered countless illegal drugs and ammunition.

Governor Whitmer said that every Michigander deserves to be safe in their neighborhood. “Today, I am proud to announce that Operation Safe Neighborhoods has taken 254 illegal guns off the street before it could be used to commit a future crime. Over the last four years, we have invested over $1 billion in public safety, and we will continue to make record investments, so Michiganders are safe at home, work or school, or running an errand,” said Governor Whitmer.

Operation Safe Neighborhoods is a statewide crack down on crime aimed at reducing gun violence by getting illegal guns off the street and out of the hands of people who cannot legally be in possession of a gun due to prior criminal history.

“I am encouraged to see the progress happening around the state as we partner with local law enforcement to prevent gun violence and crime by getting guns off our streets. Governor Whitmer and I will continue working with every tool available to us to create communities where every person feels safe, knowing that the state of Michigan is invested in their future,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II.

According to the Office of the Governor, nearly one in three reported violent crimes in Michigan involve a firearm, and in the first half of 2022, over 450 Michiganders have lost their lives due to gun violence.

