Now Desk: Warmer temps and a snowmobile rescue

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to preview a warmer Wednesday. We take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day and what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 28, 2022

  • Average High: 33º Average Low 20º
  • Lansing Record High: 62° 1984
  • Lansing Record Low: -18° 2000
  • Jackson Record High: 64º 1984
  • Jackson Record Low: -14º 2000

