Now Desk: Breezy, warmer Wednesday and a sweet holiday
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to preview a warmer Wednesday and Seth Wells is back to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day.
More:
- Breezy and warmer Wednesday
- Barry Croft Jr. to be sentenced in federal court in Governor Whitmer kidnap plot
- AG Nessel responds to Adam Fox 16 year sentencing
- Body of missing doctor found in Jackson County pond
- Band scholarship honors Mason teen killed in 50-car pileup
- EMS workers meet twin girls they helped deliver early
ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 28, 2022
- Average High: 33º Average Low 20º
- Lansing Record High: 62° 1984
- Lansing Record Low: -18° 2000
- Jackson Record High: 64º 1984
- Jackson Record Low: -14º 2000
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.