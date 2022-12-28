In My View: It’s one of Michigan’s all-time great seasons

By Tim Staudt
Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The time is ripe for Michigan’s football team to put the finishing touches on one of its all-time great seasons.

After losing in the semi finals to Georgia a year ago, the Wolverines vowed to get back and finish the journey. It continues against TCU Saturday and a win sends the Wolverines to the January 9 national championship game against either Georgia or Ohio State and I don’t know who would make a better foe for a final victory.

Michigan has never won 13 games til this year now it sure wants two more to 15 to make it a season for the ages to be sure.

More: In My View

