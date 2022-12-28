Mid-Michigan could see a flu surge after the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After all that time with family this holiday season, health officials are worried that they will soon see a spike in the number of people getting sick from the flu.

Mid-Michigan doctors said they are concerned people received more than gifts. Just in the past week, Michigan went from ‘moderate’ to ‘high’ flu activity.

Christine Perry, an emergency room doctor at Greater Lansing McLaren Hospital, said she’s seeing a rise in flu cases after the holiday celebrations.

“In fact, I had a patient just last night that said, ‘Hey, we had a super spreader event from a holiday gathering,’” Perry said.

Perry is also a mother. She said she took precautions to avoid getting her family sick. “Whenever I’m doing something or gathering with friends or family, I kind of survey what’s going on in terms of my personal health, my exposure and that of my children.”

Wayne Simon and his wife took their kids to visit family for the holidays. He said they took a few precautions before traveling to see family.

“I did get a flu shot and we did have precautionary COVID tests just before we left,” Simon said.

Jackson, Ingham, Clinton, Eaton, Ionia and Hillsdale counties all reported at least 6% decreases in flu vaccinations given this year.

Perry said the best thing you can do to stop the spread of the flu is get vaccinated.

Sparrow Health said they are also seeing a spike in flu cases compared to this time last year.

