Michigan DNR says bird feeders are safe to use again

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced it’s safe to put up bird feeders.

The DNR had initially encouraged people to take down bird feeders due to the outbreak of avian flu.

Background: Due to threat of avian flu, Michigan DNR has advice for people with bird feeders

The DNR suggests cleaning bird feeders every other week with a 1:10 bleach-to-water solution to prevent transmission of diseases and to clean bird baths with a scrub brush in a solution of nine parts water and one part vinegar.

For more information on how you can protect yourself and your birds from Bird Flu click here.

