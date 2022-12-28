Michigan DNR says bird feeders are safe to use again

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced it’s safe to put up bird feeders.

The DNR had initially encouraged people to take down bird feeders due to the outbreak of avian flu.

The DNR suggests cleaning bird feeders every other week with a 1:10 bleach-to-water solution to prevent transmission of diseases and to clean bird baths with a scrub brush in a solution of nine parts water and one part vinegar.

