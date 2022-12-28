First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today a south to southwest breeze will bring warmer air our way. The warmer air from near the Gulf Of Mexico contains moisture. The warm/moist air moving across the cold ground and snow over the area is expected to bring us fog at times today into Friday morning. A few patches of drizzle are possible today, but the rainfall will not amount to much. High temperatures today climb to the upper 40s. A few widely scattered rain showers are expected tonight with low temperatures in the mid 40s.

High temperatures Friday will be near 50º, but the high for the day happens during the morning. A cold front moves through the area around lunch time Friday and temperatures drop back into the 40s for the afternoon. A few rain showers are expected Friday. Friday night into Saturday morning we hold on to the chance of a few rain showers. It may be just cold enough Saturday morning for snowflakes to mix with any raindrops. Low temperatures Friday night will be in the mid 30s. High temperatures Saturday are expected to be near 40º.

To start the New Year on Sunday we will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 40s. More rain showers are expected by late in the day Monday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. A series of disturbances passing through the area from the west will keep the on and off precipitation and above average temperatures for most of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 29, 2022

Average High: 33º Average Low 20º

Lansing Record High: 62° 1889

Lansing Record Low: -15° 1880

Jackson Record High: 62º 1984

Jackson Record Low: -5º 1976

