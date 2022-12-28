Consumers Energy donates $300K to help Michigan veterans pay heating bills

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Potentially hundreds of military veterans will receive help paying their heating bills in Michigan this winter. Consumers Energy donated $300,000 to the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund. This donation is the largest single donation in the 76-year history of the trust fund according to the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA).

Over the past three years, Consumers Energy has donated $550,000 to the MVTF. This year’s donation will help veterans who are Consumers Energy customers pay utility bills and make emergency home repairs that fall under energy efficiency, including furnace and roof repairs.

“Utility assistance continues to be one of our biggest needs, especially during these cold winter months,” said MVTF Director Lindell Holm in a statement. “We are incredibly thankful to have the support of Consumers Energy as we work to assist veterans and their families during this time. This donation allows the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund to expand our reach to more veterans facing critical needs besides utilities like emergency rent assistance and home payments.”

More than 51% of Michigan’s nearly 550,000 veterans are age 65 or older and about 21% percent receive disability compensation, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Since late 2020, more than $169,000 in donations from Consumers Energy and the MTVF have helped 457 Michigan veterans and their dependents pay utility bills. Another $190,000 in donations from Consumers Energy and the MVTF have helped veterans make energy-efficient home repairs in the form of furnaces and roofs.

Consumers Energy has provided $7.25 million this winter to help Michigan residents with energy bills, which includes assistance for military veterans according to MVAA.

Veterans can call 1-800-MICH-VET to inquire about eligibility or visit the MVTF webpage and fill out the emergency assistance form.

