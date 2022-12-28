City of St. Johns encourages residents to recycle Christmas trees

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Starting on Tuesday, Jan 3, the City of St. Johns Public Works Department will be picking up Christmas trees.

The City is asking that residents place their trees by the curb and have the tree free of any decorations and that the trees are not wrapped in plastic.

You may also take your tree to the Public Works Department located at 1000 N. US-127 BR compost area with 24/7 access. They ask that you use the Kuntz Drive entrance.

Granger does not have Christmas tree pick-up available.

For more information about Christmas tree pick-up, contact the City of St. Johns Department of Public Works by calling 989-224-8944.

