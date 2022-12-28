City of Lansing Human Services grant applications are open through Jan. 12

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As announced by Mayor Andy Schor, the City of Lansing’s Human Services grant applications are open.

The Human Services grants are intended to help fund local organizations that support Lansing residents. The funding targets organizations and programs that provide services in the categories of basic needs, employability development, health & mental health, and life skills.

Applications will be accepted through January 12, 2023.



To learn more and apply, please visit: https://t.co/upTQwrc3Ja.



See release: https://t.co/h7SxZf0OCe. pic.twitter.com/k6g3vgXlfX — City of Lansing, MI (@lansingmichigan) December 27, 2022

Examples of items that are funded in each program section include:

Basic Needs

Child Care, Clothing, Food, Homeless Shelters, Housing Assistance, Legal Assistance for Indigents, Senior Citizen Basic Assistance, Transportation

Employability Development

Job Readiness/Placement/Retention, Job Seeking Skills, Job Site Development, Vocational Training

Health & Mental Health

Counseling, Crisis Intervention, Dental Care, Health Awareness Promotion, Health Care Access, Prescription Medications, Respite Care, Safety Promotion, Substance Abuse

Life Skills

Academic Enhancement, Conflict Resolution, Literacy, Mentoring, Parenting Classes, Self Sufficiency for Disabled Citizens, Social Competency, Structured Recreation

“My incredible staff and the advisory board for Lansing’s HRCS Department work very hard on the Human Services grant program,” said Kim Coleman, Director of Lansing’s HRCS Department stated in a press release. “We have all seen first-hand these grant dollars being used to help people who need it most. This funding is important for so many Lansing residents and we hope to see a wide variety of programs and agencies apply this year,” said Coleman.

Those interested in applying for a grant can do so by visiting www.lansingmi.gov/HRCSgrant or contacting Nicole at: Nicole.Duling@lansingmi.gov.

