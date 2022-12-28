Changes are coming to the City of St. Johns parking program

By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Changes are coming to the City of St. Johns parking program

Due to upcoming changes in the City of St. Johns parking program, the City is reminding residents that they will not be selling 2023 parking passes until sometime in the New Year.

2022 parking passes will continue to be valid for parking until the final decision is made according to the City’s Facebook page.

If your vehicle will be parked in a City parking lot overnight and you do not have a pass, you will need to purchase a 2022 pass from the St. Johns Police Department. These passes will be sold at a reduced rate.

The parking passes apply for overnight parking in City-owned lots.

This does not include street parking. By City ordinance, street parking is not allowed on any city street between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.

