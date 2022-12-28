Barry Croft Jr. to be sentenced in federal court in Governor Whitmer kidnap plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - One of the ring leaders in the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer will learn his fate on Wednesday morning. Barry Croft Jr. is set to be sentenced in federal court for his role in the plot.

Background: Trial ordered for 5 men in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Earlier this year, along with his co-conspirator Adam Fox, Croft was convicted of participating in a domestic terror plot and attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction.

Croft, Fox, and other members of the Wolverine Watchmen were upset over Whitmer’s covid restrictions that she implemented in 2020. The FBI said that the militia group had plans to kidnap her from her vacation home in Elk Rapids and that Croft offered bomb-making skills so that they could blow up a bridge to keep law enforcement from following them.

Prosecutors on this case have recommended that Croft receive life in prison. His sentencing begins on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in Grand Rapids.

On Tuesday Croft’s co-conspirator, Adam Fox received the longest prison sentence so far in the plot to kidnap the governor. Fox has been sentenced to serve 16 years in prison

Prosecutors also recommended life in prison for Fox.

