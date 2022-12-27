Women’s Sports Showed Growth in 2022

Mavericks guard Natalie Bremer attacking the basket against Wayne State
Mavericks guard Natalie Bremer attacking the basket against Wayne State(KEYC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 27, 2022
-Popularity across women’s sports has grown steadily over the past few years and there was pivotal movement in 2022. Several sports and leagues saw growth in viewership and ratings, sponsorship deals and prime-time coverage. The past WNBA regular season was the most watched since 2006. The league has a deal with ESPN/ABC where the company paid the WNBA $27 million in 2021. That number goes up $1.5 million per season until 2025. At the collegiate level, name, image and likeness has been a game changer for female athletes. And women’s soccer has seen increased global revenue from sponsorships and broadcast deals.

