Victim identified in Knob Hill Apartments fire in Okemos

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Police have identified the man who died during a fire on Wednesday at Knob Hill Apartments.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, two buildings at Knob Hill Apartments caught fire. The Meridian Township Police and Fire Department went to the incident and helped evacuate the building. After the fire was put out, officials said they found 52-year-old Raymond Naseef from Okemos dead in the building.

Both buildings took significant damage from the fire and police said an investigation is ongoing to find out how it started.

People who are looking to help victims of the fire can contact Meridian Cares.

