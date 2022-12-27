Top Seed Georgia Prepping For Ohio State

-ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s plan for a deep running back corps was based on more than making it through a 12-game regular season. Smart wanted his backs to be fresh for the College Football Playoff. The No. 1 Bulldogs will take a group of four running backs, led by Kenny McIntosh, into Saturday’s Peach Bowl semifinal against No. 4 Ohio State. McIntosh leads the Bulldogs with 709 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Daijun Edwards, Kendall Milton and Branson Robinson have made significant contributions. The depth gives the defending national champion Bulldogs a strong running complement to quarterback Stetson Bennett’s passing game.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.