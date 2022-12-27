TCU Hopes It Has What It Takes Against Michigan

TCU's Horned Frogs goes up against the Michigan Wolverines this weekend at the Fiesta Bowl!
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Josh Newton and Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson are two examples of TCU’s success in the transfer portal during the offseason. While Newton was a great addition, Hodges-Tomlinson was a great holdover, sticking with the program through its transition to first-year coach Sonny Dykes. Now the Horned Frogs are having a dream season. They’ll play Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl. Top-seeded Georgia plays Ohio State in the other CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl, which also is Saturday.

