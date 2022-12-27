Some High School Basketball Teams Playing Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid Michigan high school basketball action Tuesday: on the boys side at Detroit’s Little Caesar’s Arena, Okemos 72, Troy Athens 41. Okemos moves to 6-0 on the season. In the Bishop’s Tournament, on the girls side, Lansing Catholic at home downed Flint Powers 60-25. Catholic improves to 4-3 on the season.

