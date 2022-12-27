Some High School Basketball Teams Playing Tuesday

High school basketball
High school basketball(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid Michigan high school basketball action Tuesday: on the boys side at Detroit’s Little Caesar’s Arena, Okemos 72, Troy Athens 41. Okemos moves to 6-0 on the season. In the Bishop’s Tournament, on the girls side, Lansing Catholic at home downed Flint Powers 60-25. Catholic improves to 4-3 on the season.

