Crews respond to a water main break in Lansing at South Washington

By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were called around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning for a water main break in Lansing at 2025 South Washington. This is near the intersection of Washington and Mount Hope Avenue.

News 10 is at the scene.

Police told News 10 that there are currently no road closures.

We will have your updates on this story.

