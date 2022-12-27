Crews respond to a water main break in Lansing at South Washington

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were called around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning for a water main break in Lansing at 2025 South Washington. This is near the intersection of Washington and Mount Hope Avenue.

News 10 is at the scene.

Police told News 10 that there are currently no road closures.

We will have your updates on this story.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.