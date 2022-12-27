Police ask for the public’s help in finding a missing Jackson doctor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 22. Family and friends are concerned because Payan’s truck was found at his home, but no one has seen or heard from him in the last four days.

Blackman Township Police looked through the woods around Payan’s home, hoping to find information that will lead to a missing doctor.

Relatives and friends traveled to Jackson County last week expecting to celebrate the holidays with Doctor Payan. Instead, they said no one has heard from him since he left Henry Ford Hospital in Jackson on Thursday.

Family friend Nicole Keiser said that this is uncharacteristic of Payan. “Thursday morning Bolek dropped his dogs at 8 a.m. He told us that he was going to pick them up at 6:30, he already fed them, and that he’ll feed them again when he picks them up at 6:30 that night,” said Keiser. “So for his truck to be here without coming to the house to pick up the dogs that would be out of character. Something happened and I don’t know what.”

Fearful that Dr. Payan is in danger, concerned family and friends started their own search party. Blackman Township Police told News 10 that they are actively looking for him and right now they do not have any leads.

“Obviously with the weather and things like that, it kind of slowed things down but now we’re kind of amping things back up. We do have some dogs coming out and we’re exhausting all measures to make sure that we can do everything we can to try and locate him,” said Sergeant Steve Stowe, Blackman Township Police. “The family wants to thank everybody for trying to help. They just right now are really upset and taking it really, really hard, and asked us to help them through this and this is really hard,” said Keiser.

Blackman Township detectives are asking anyone that has seen or had contact with Dr. Payan to contact them at (517) 788-4345.

