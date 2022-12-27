In My View: Michigan State hockey

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I’m always wary when college winter teams get sidelined for a period of time because of the holidays.

Michigan State’s hockey team will have had 17 days off when play resumes this week at the GLI tournament, this year in Grand Rapids. MSU has a 12-7-1 record and who knows how it will fare returning to the ice—rusty or pick up where the Spartans left off.

Half of the Big Ten schedule, 12 games, remains so you wonder will the layoff has been helpful or hurtful.

We’ll find out this week for sure.

In My View

