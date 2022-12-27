Body of missing doctor found in Jackson County pond

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The search for a missing doctor in Jackson County came to a tragic end Tuesday.

Authorities confirmed that Dr. Bolek Payan’s body was found by divers in a pond on his property. Police said detectives were able to gain access into his home’s video surveillance camera system, where they saw Payan leave the residence on foot Dec. 22.

After K-9 units, drones and search parties were unable to find anything on land, police said holes were cut into the ice of the pond Monday. Divers were able to locate his body under the ice Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m.

Police said Payan was likely dead before he was reported missing. Boyan had been missing for several days and was last seen Dec. 22. at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.

Relatives and friends said they had traveled to Jackson County expecting to celebrate the holidays with Payan. Instead, they said no one has heard from him since he left the hospital Thursday.

Those close to Boyan said his disappearance was uncharacteristic of him and they were concerned for his safety.

“Bolek dropped his dogs at 8 a.m. He told us that he was going to pick them up at 6:30, he already fed them, and that he’ll feed them again when he picks them up at 6:30 that night,” said Nicole Keiser. “So for his truck to be here without coming to the house to pick up the dogs that would be out of character. Something happened and I don’t know what.”

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy and toxicology testing.

More: Missing In Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.