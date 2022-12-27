Michigan State Police search for missing Royal Oak Township man with schizophrenia

He is 5'10", 138 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a green jacket, blue...
He is 5’10”, 138 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a green jacket, blue scrub pants, and red and black puma shoes.(Michigan State Police)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for a 31-year-old man who was reported missing from Royal Oak.

Anthony Michael VanHess was last seen on Dec. 26 at 5:30 p.m. and was reported missing from 21004 Reimainville, Royal Oak.

He is 5′10″, 138 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a green jacket, blue scrub pants, and red and black puma shoes. VanHess has cognitive impairment and has diagnosed Schizophrenia.

If you have information about his whereabouts police ask that you call 911, 855. MICH.TIP or the Metro North Post: 248-584-5740.

