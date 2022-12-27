Michigan DNR sends out tips for cleaning up damaged trees after winter storm

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Winter storms brought a lot more than just snow and ice, they also brought broken branches and fallen trees.

The large winter storm that thrashed through the midwest left some fallen debris. That is why The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is giving out lessons on how to properly clean up damaged trees at your home.

The DNR said the first thing you should do is make sure broken tree branches are located near any power lines or your home. These should be dealt with by professionals and you should notify your utility company of debris tangled in power lines. Injured trees need to be properly cared for so that trees can stay healthy and safe.

If trees only have minor damage, you can check out the winter pruning tips offered in this “Showcasing the DNR” story to ensure the health of your trees.

Other safety tips that the DNR recommends are to:

“Get expert help for climbing or chainsaw work. Licensed arborists are tree care professionals trained to assess storm-damaged trees; they have the experience needed to determine how much of a tree can or should be saved. Always ask for proof of licensing, insurance, and work references. Find more information about Licensed arborists are tree care professionals trained to assess storm-damaged trees; they have the experience needed to determine how much of a tree can or should be saved. Always ask for proof of licensing, insurance, and work references. Find more information about hiring an arborist from ISA-Michigan , Michigan’s chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture.

Keep pests in mind when disposing of wood. Wood left behind after trees are damaged by storms may harbor insects or diseases harmful to forests. Moving debris out of the local area can spread pests.

Recycle or reuse woody storm debris. Check the national Check the national Don’t Move Firewood campaign for recommendations on seasoning and using local firewood.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.