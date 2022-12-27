Meridian Township Fire Department responds to a pipe burst at Central Park Place

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township Fire Department responded to a pipe burst in Okemos at 5100 Marsh Road around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Central Park Place where American Flooring and American Home are located. The power and water in the building were turned off due to a water main break.

News 10 was on the scene.

There was a sign on the door of American Flooring that read, “We had a pipe burst. We will be closed until further notice. Please call and leave a voicemail.”

