Meridian Township Fire Department responds to a pipe burst at Central Park Place

Near Marsh Road and Central Park Drive
Meridian Township Police on the scene of American Flooring Lansing.
Meridian Township Police on the scene of American Flooring Lansing.(WILX News 10)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township Fire Department responded to a pipe burst in Okemos at 5100 Marsh Road around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Central Park Place where American Flooring and American Home are located. The power and water in the building were turned off due to a water main break.

News 10 was on the scene.

There was a sign on the door of American Flooring that read, “We had a pipe burst. We will be closed until further notice. Please call and leave a voicemail.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Police ask for the public’s help in finding a missing Jackson doctor
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Michigan State University defensive back Khary Crump
MSU’s Crump to take plea deal in Michigan tunnel incident
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
Officials identify three victims killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup crash during winter storm
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
AG Nessel responds to Adam Fox 16 year sentencing
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) walks to his bench during the first half of an...
J.J. Watt announces retirement after 12 NFL seasons
Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison
He is 5’10”, 138 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a green jacket, blue...
Michigan State Police search for missing Royal Oak Township man with schizophrenia