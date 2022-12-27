Longtime Grand Ledge Trainer Passes Away

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Heather Kleinman is considered the longest serving high school trainer in mid Michigan history. She has been the longtime trainer at Grand Ledge. Kleinman passed away unexpectedly over the holiday while with her family in Escanaba.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.