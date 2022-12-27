Longtime Grand Ledge Trainer Passes Away

By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Heather Kleinman is considered the longest serving high school trainer in mid Michigan history. She has been the longtime trainer at Grand Ledge. Kleinman passed away unexpectedly over the holiday while with her family in Escanaba.

