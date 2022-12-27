LIVE: Inauguration of Gov. Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday, January 1, 2023, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be sworn in for a second term as Michigan’s 49th governor. The ceremony, including the oath of office, will take place outside of the Capitol Building in Downtown Lansing.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to have the support and trust of millions of Michiganders to continue serving our beautiful state,” said Gov. Whitmer ahead of Sunday’s ceremony. “Over the last four years, our state has shown that we can come together as Michiganders to tackle the toughest challenges of our lifetime. We’ve made great progress, but our work isn’t finished. I am more confident than ever that our state’s future is bright because of the tough, hardworking people who call this place home. As governor, I promise to embody those same values—grit, grace, passion—and continue to be a practical problem solver who gets things done. Let’s move Michigan forward!”

Joining Gov. Whitmer will be Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Justices from the Michigan Supreme Court.

The members of the Michigan Supreme Court, Michigan Court of Appeals, State Board of Education, University of Michigan Board of Regents, Michigan State University Board of Trustees, and Wayne State Board of Governors who were elected on November 8 will also take their oaths of office during the ceremony.

“I am excited and honored to take the oath of office for my second term as Michigan’s lieutenant governor,” said Lt. Gov. Gilchrist. “Michigan is a state defined by possibility, home to dreamers and innovators who are blazing new trails and defining the future. I look forward to working alongside Governor Whitmer and countless hardworking Michiganders to build on that innovative heritage and ensure every resident of our state, no matter their background, can realize their full potential. Let us come together to make a difference and build a brighter future for our kids.”

