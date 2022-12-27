Lansing infrastructure projects to receive federal funding

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The federal government is giving the City of Lansing more than $7 million to spend on infrastructure projects.

The money comes from the Omnibus Spending Bill that was passed by Congress Friday.

Lansing plans to use $6 million on its Combined Sewer Overflow project, which prevents sewage from entering Grand River. The Lansing Fire Department will receive $1 million to buy life-saving equipment, like stretchers and CPR devices.

The city said $750,000 will toward Ovation, a new live music and arts venue coming to Downtown Lansing.

