Kwanzaa celebrations begin in the City of Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Dec. 26 marks the first day of Kwanzaa, a seven-day celebration of African culture and heritage.

The celebration was created by activist Dr. Maulana Karenga in 1966. His goal was to bring people together during a time our country was divided.

Each day of Kwanzaa represents a different value such as unity, self-determination, and faith. The values are pulled from cultural practices in Africa so those around the world can relate and find similarities within themselves.

The 2nd Annual Kwanzaa Dinner took place on Monday at the MLK Jr. Recreation Center in Jackson.

This festival series brings the Black community together in celebration of culture and community. Multiple events took place that included vendors, entertainment, services, and fun highlight the south side along the MLK Equality Trail.

“This is an awesome time for us to build community and today being the first day of Kwanzaa which is unity. That is our purpose, and our goal is to be able to bring our people together as a people and build and work together successfully in the community,” said Diane Washington, young people of purpose.

Kwanzaa celebrations continue all the way through December 31.

More information about each event is updated both here and on the festival website.

