Huntington Bank vice president appointed to MSU Board of Trustees
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has a new Board of Trustees member.
After meeting with students, alumni and Michigan State University staff, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed Sandy Pierce to the board.
The executive vice president of Huntington Bank is replacing Pat O’Keefe, who resigned in November.
Pierce’s first day is Tuesday and her term will last until the end of O’Keefe’s original term.
Pierce earned her bachelor and master of Business Administration at Wayne State University.
