Huntington Bank vice president appointed to MSU Board of Trustees

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to serve the students, staff, and alumni at MSU and am eager to work with my partners on the Board of Trustees.

I’ve dedicated my career to economic development in the state of Michigan and its world-class institutions. This is a wonderful opportunity for me to continue to help advance the school’s mission and provide relevant guidance on its strategic goals and objectives.

Access to a good education is the bedrock of our success and is a part of securing the future for this great state. I know Gov. Whitmer shares my passion around this, and I am honored to work together to further the vision for this wonderful institution.”