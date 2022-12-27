Band scholarship honors Mason teen killed in 50-car pileup

(wtvg)
By Erin Bowling
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong winter weather caused dozens of vehicles to pileup on the Ohio Turnpike Friday.

The crash resulted in the deaths of four people, including a 19-year-old from Mason.

Emma Smith graduated from Mason High School. She was the saxophone’s first chair in the band, participated in both the jazz and marching band, was part of the National Honor Society, volunteered for numerous nonprofit organizations, and was a kind-hearted soul. She died Friday in a nearly 50-car pile-up on her way to a Christmas celebration. She was 19 years old.

Her parents said she wouldn’t have liked all of this attention, but she loved helping people. That’s why her family organized a scholarship for the Mason High School Band in her honor. You can donate to the scholarship here.

While the Gofundme page said it’s raising money for funeral expenses, Emma’s mom confirmed all of the proceeds will go to costs for the Mason High School Marching Band’s camp. They hope to fund attendance for less fortunate members of the band, as the camp is associated with a cost and mandatory for all Mason band members. The Gofundme page is organized by Emma’s aunt.

