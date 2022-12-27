First Alert Weather Forecast

Breezy and warmer today
First Alert Weather Wednesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Temperatures will be creeping up today with highs climbing to near 40º. Wind gusts near 30 MPH will keep it from feeling like what the thermometer is showing. Today should be a good looking day with partly cloudy skies for most of the day. Tonight will be partly cloudy and some fog may start to develop across the area late tonight.

First Alert: Fog is expected Wednesday as warmer temperatures arrive and move over the snow and cold ground we have across the area. The Thursday morning commute could be impacted with reduced visibility. Keep in mind Thursday morning that even if your thermometer in the car shows temperatures above freezing the ground is cold and any fog could put a glaze of ice on the pavement. Be alert to changing road conditions Thursday morning. Temperatures are going to be much warmer Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.

A cold front is expected to move through the region Friday and this will bring us some rain showers mainly late in the day. High temperatures Friday before the front will top out near 50º. That front will usher in slightly cooler temperatures for the holiday weekend but they will stay above average in the lower 40s. On Saturday, a storm system will be passing to our east and this could bring us a few rain showers. The first day of 2023 looks mostly cloudy with the chance of a rain shower or two.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 28, 2022

  • Average High: 33º Average Low 20º
  • Lansing Record High: 62° 1984
  • Lansing Record Low: -18° 2000
  • Jackson Record High: 64º 1984
  • Jackson Record Low: -14º 2000

