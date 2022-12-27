End of the year warm-up and Mega Millions jackpot grows

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to preview a warm-up as we wrap up 2022 and Seth Wells is back to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 27, 2022

Average High: 33º Average Low 21º

Lansing Record High: 60° 2008

Lansing Record Low: -10° 1894

Jackson Record High: 61º 2008

Jackson Record Low: -8º 1950

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.