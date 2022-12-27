Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 10,927 new cases, 110 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 2,988,654 cases and 40,767 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases and deaths have gone down this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 10,927 new cases of COVID and 110 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,561, a drop from last week’s average of 2,046.

As of Tuesday, 1,184 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 1,210 hospitalized a week ago.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County16,757212188.5
Eaton County27,809420171.4
Ingham County66,565824158.3
Jackson County42,169589192.4
Shiawassee County17,278233138.0

