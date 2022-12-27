Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 10,927 new cases, 110 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases and deaths have gone down this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 10,927 new cases of COVID and 110 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,561, a drop from last week’s average of 2,046.

State totals now sit at 2,988,654 cases and 40,767 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 1,184 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 1,210 hospitalized a week ago.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 16,757 212 188.5 Eaton County 27,809 420 171.4 Ingham County 66,565 824 158.3 Jackson County 42,169 589 192.4 Shiawassee County 17,278 233 138.0

