AG Nessel responds to Adam Fox 16 year sentencing

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel(Office of the Michigan Attorney General)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement following the Adam Fox sentencing on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Michigan.

“Today’s sentencing sends a clear message that domestic terrorism will not be tolerated.

Adam Fox’s actions undermined the security of every Michigan resident. I remain deeply grateful to Judge Jonker, the U.S. Department of Justice, the FBI, the Michigan State Police and every person who worked together to ensure justice was served.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Adam Fox returned to federal court Tuesday, four months after he and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of conspiracy charges at a second trial in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

They were accused of being at the helm of a wild plot to whip up anti-government extremists just before the 2020 presidential election.

Whitmer wasn’t physically harmed. The FBI was secretly embedded in the group and broke things up with 14 arrests.

