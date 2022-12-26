Quarterback White Returns to Jets

-New York Jets coach Robert Saleh announced Mike White has been cleared by doctors and will start at quarterback on Sunday in Seattle. White missed the Jets’ past two games while dealing with broken ribs suffered in New York’s 20-12 loss at Buffalo on Dec. 11. He has practiced on a limited basis since, but hadn’t been cleared by doctors for contact so he couldn’t play. That clearance came Monday. Saleh said White will start the rest of the season barring injury. Zach Wilson will return to being the No. 3 quarterback and Joe Flacco will serve as White’s backup.

