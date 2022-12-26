Purdue Remains Atop Basketball Poll

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - MARCH 06, 2021 - \mbb during the game between the Purdue Boilermakers and...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - MARCH 06, 2021 - \mbb during the game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers at Mackey Complex in West Lafayette, IN. Photo By Missy Minear/Indiana Athletics(Missy Minear/Indiana Athletics | Missy Minear/Indiana Athletics)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST
-Purdue remained atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for a third straight week. The week also included preseason No. 1 North Carolina returning to the rankings at No. 25 and New Mexico cracking the poll for the first time in eight years. The Boilermakers earned 40 of 60 first-place votes in Monday’s new poll, while fellow unbeaten Connecticut earned the other 20 to sit at No. 2 in an unchanged top. Houston, Kansas and Arizona rounded out the top five. Miami made the week’s biggest jump by climbing eight spots to No. 14.

