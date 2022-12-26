Officials identify three victims killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup crash during winter storm

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022(Twitter user: Mikewaldron115)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials have released the identities of three people killed a nearly 50-vehicle pileup crash on the Ohio Turnpike.

37-year-old Julie Roth, of Toledo, 59-year-old Bernard Bloniarz, of Napoleon, and 19-year-old Emma Smith, of Webberville, Michigan, were among the four people killed in Friday’s crash along the Ohio Turnpike near milepost 106, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Officials have not yet released the identity of the fourth victim while authorities work to notify their family.

Numerous others were hurt in the crash but an exact number is unknown at this time as the investigation continues, OSHP said.

The crash left people stranded in the winter storm for hours and stopped traffic for much of the day Friday and road closures remained in place into Saturday.

