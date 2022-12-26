In My View: Bowl season heats up

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bowl season in my view heats up now with the first of nine Big Ten bowl teams playing on Tuesday.

Michigan is off to Phoenix for the week to prepare for its semi final showdown against TCU next Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl. Michigan hopes to keep its momentum going for sure.

Michigan State, well it’s weird that the Spartans have no bowl game ahead. It has only happened three times in the past 16 seasons but that’s the case this year. The bowl matchups and teams are much better than what we’ve seen in the first week and a half so if you enjoy college football enjoy the week ahead.

