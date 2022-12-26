Motorist fleeing police hits vehicle in Dearborn, 1 killed

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A man fleeing a police traffic stop in suburban Detroit crashed into another car at an intersection Monday, killing it driver, authorities said.

Wayne County Sheriff's deputies tried to pull over a vehicle that was speeding shortly before 8:40 a.m. Monday, but the motorist didn't stop.

Cpl. Dan Bartok of Dearborn police said the man continued driving before he crashed into another vehicle at an intersection along Dearborn's border with Dearborn Heights, WDIV-TV reported.

The motorist who was driving the car hit by the suspect's vehicle died after the collision, he said.

The man who caused the crash fled on foot after the crash but he was taken into custody nearby following a brief foot chase and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Bartok said.

Police said there were no passengers in either vehicle involved in the crash.

The names of the suspect and the deceased motorist were not immediately released by authorities.