Michigan and TCU Arrive in Phoenix

Good Morning Arizona is giving you an exclusive look as performers and the organizations get...
Good Morning Arizona is giving you an exclusive look as performers and the organizations get ready for a memorable parade(Arizona's Family file)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Fiesta Bowl teams have arrived in Phoenix to prepare for Saturday’s 4pm game. TCU arrived Saturday and Michigan Monday. Michigan is a touchdown favorite with a 13-0 record and TCU is 12-1. The winner meets the Peach Bowl winner on January 9th in Los Angeles for the national title. Ohio State is a touchdown underdog to number one seed Georgia in the Peach Bowl.

