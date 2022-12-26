Michigan and TCU Arrive in Phoenix

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Fiesta Bowl teams have arrived in Phoenix to prepare for Saturday’s 4pm game. TCU arrived Saturday and Michigan Monday. Michigan is a touchdown favorite with a 13-0 record and TCU is 12-1. The winner meets the Peach Bowl winner on January 9th in Los Angeles for the national title. Ohio State is a touchdown underdog to number one seed Georgia in the Peach Bowl.

