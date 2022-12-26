Michigan State’s hockey team returns to action

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s hockey team ends a 17-day layoff Tuesday night facing Ferris State at 7 o’clock in the Great Lakes Invitational Tournament in Grand Rapids. Michigan Tech and Western Michigan play in the earlier game. Wednesday, the losers and winners meet with the consolation and championships on the line. Michigan State has a 12-7-1 season record and resumes Big Ten play with a two game series at Ohio State January 6-7.

