Michigan State’s hockey team returns to action

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s hockey team ends a 17-day layoff Tuesday night facing Ferris State at 7 o’clock in the Great Lakes Invitational Tournament in Grand Rapids. Michigan Tech and Western Michigan play in the earlier game. Wednesday, the losers and winners meet with the consolation and championships on the line. Michigan State has a 12-7-1 season record and resumes Big Ten play with a two game series at Ohio State January 6-7.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Snow storm impacts Christmas Eve shopping in Lansing
Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34, of Saint Johns were arrested...
Two arrested in connection with 2018 homicide of hunter
Michigan plow drivers warn drivers of blowing snow, ice on roads
Michigan plow drivers warn drivers of blowing snow, ice on roads

Latest News

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - MARCH 06, 2021 - \mbb during the game between the Purdue Boilermakers and...
Purdue Remains Atop Basketball Poll
New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) reacts to a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during...
Quarterback White Returns to Jets
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett directs his team from the sideline, in the second...
Broncos Fire Their Coach
Good Morning Arizona is giving you an exclusive look as performers and the organizations get...
Michigan and TCU Arrive in Phoenix