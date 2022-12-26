First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will be another chilly day with highs in the mid 20s, but still a few degrees warmer than Monday. Low temperatures tonight drop back to the low 20s. Temperatures will be warming up for the end of the week and end of 2022. High temperatures Wednesday climb above freezing with readings in the mid 30s. High temperatures return to the upper 40s to near 50º Thursday and Friday. This weekend plan on high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Today the wind shifts around to the southwest and will start the delivery of warmer air to the area. Today plan on a mix of clouds and sun. Tonight the clouds settle back in over the area. We may wake-up Wednesday to mostly cloudy skies, but by midday we should be mostly sunny. The clouds move back in over the area for Thursday and warmer air moving over the snowpack may be the set-up for fog through the day. Rain showers are expected on and off Friday through the weekend.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 27, 2022

Average High: 33º Average Low 21º

Lansing Record High: 60° 2008

Lansing Record Low: -10° 1894

Jackson Record High: 61º 2008

Jackson Record Low: -8º 1950

