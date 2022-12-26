Eaton County ready to recycle your string lights

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County is urging residents to safely dispose of their string lights through a recycling program available through January.

LED and Non-LED string lights will be accepted, but no other electronic items, equipment, lightbulbs, or batteries will be accepted. If you have additional items you are looking to recycle but are not accepted at this event, check the resource guide HERE.

Participating locations and hours are:

Charlotte Area Recycling Authority 201 Hall St., Charlotte, MI 48813 Tuesday & Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Thursday 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Delta Township Administration Building 7710 W Saginaw Hwy., Lansing, MI 48917 (inside at the Clerk’s office) Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Delta Township Recycling Center 5717 Millet Hwy., Lansing, MI 48917 Tuesday & Saturday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wednesday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunfield Recycling Center 126 1st St., Sunfield, MI 48890 Wednesday 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.



If you’re already planning your spring cleaning, other recycling events will be held in 2023 for the disposal of items such as electronics, household hazardous waste, and scrap tires. You can sign up to be notified when event information becomes available HERE.

If you have questions about the recycling program, call Eaton County Resource Recovery at (517) 543-3686 or email Recycle@eatoncounty.org

