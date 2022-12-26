Eaton County ready to recycle your string lights

The county is urging holiday lights recycling through January
Most people probably don't realize their holiday string lights are recyclable-- but not in the...
Most people probably don't realize their holiday string lights are recyclable-- but not in the regular recycling.(WCAX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County is urging residents to safely dispose of their string lights through a recycling program available through January.

LED and Non-LED string lights will be accepted, but no other electronic items, equipment, lightbulbs, or batteries will be accepted. If you have additional items you are looking to recycle but are not accepted at this event, check the resource guide HERE.

Participating locations and hours are:
  • Charlotte Area Recycling Authority
    • 201 Hall St., Charlotte, MI 48813
      • Tuesday & Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
      • Thursday 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Delta Township Administration Building
    • 7710 W Saginaw Hwy., Lansing, MI 48917 (inside at the Clerk’s office)
      • Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Delta Township Recycling Center
    • 5717 Millet Hwy., Lansing, MI 48917
      • Tuesday & Saturday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
      • Wednesday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Sunfield Recycling Center
    • 126 1st St., Sunfield, MI 48890
      • Wednesday 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
      • Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

If you’re already planning your spring cleaning, other recycling events will be held in 2023 for the disposal of items such as electronics, household hazardous waste, and scrap tires. You can sign up to be notified when event information becomes available HERE.

If you have questions about the recycling program, call Eaton County Resource Recovery at (517) 543-3686 or email Recycle@eatoncounty.org

Related: How to dispose of holiday waste with these recycling tips

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
Snow storm impacts Christmas Eve shopping in Lansing
Michigan plow drivers warn drivers of blowing snow, ice on roads
Michigan plow drivers warn drivers of blowing snow, ice on roads
Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34, of Saint Johns were arrested...
Two arrested in connection with 2018 homicide of hunter
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers

Latest News

Warmer Days Ahead
Sunday Evening First Alert Weather Forecast 12/25/22
First Alert Weather Christmas Day Forecast
Scattered Snow And Breezy For Christmas