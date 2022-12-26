Crump to take plea deal in tunnel fight

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Khary Crump has accepted a plea deal stemming from the October 29 altercation between MSU players and Wolverine players in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium.

In total, seven Spartans were charged in relation to the incident, but Crump was facing the most serious charge - felonious assault. Six were charged with aggravated assault, a misdemeanor, and one with assault & battery, a misdemeanor.

The day following the incident, Michigan State suspended Crump, along with Tank Brown, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young. Later, head coach Mel Tucker and athletic director Alan Haller released a joint statement announcing four more players were suspended indefinitely - Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon, and Brandon Wright.

On Nov. 28, the Big Ten Conference announced it had “thoroughly reviewed” the brawl and ultimately fined MSU $100,000 before reinstating six of the suspended players.

Crump faced a felonious assault charge as video of the incident showed what appeared to be him swinging his helmet at Michigan defensive back Gemon Green.

In a statement on Twitter, Crump’s attorney, Mike Nichols, confirmed the report from the Detroit Free Press, calling the move a “good step” for him.

So I don’t end up returning a bunch of calls on Christmas Eve - yes I can confirm the recording of the Detroit Free Press is accurate on the resolution of the criminal case for ⁦@khary_crump⁩ - good step for him. #comebackkid pic.twitter.com/xuz9dtfjDG — Mike Nichols (@NLFMike) December 24, 2022

