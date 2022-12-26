Broncos Fire Their Coach

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett directs his team from the sideline, in the second...
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett directs his team from the sideline, in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have fired coach Nathaniel Hackett after 15 games. Hackett never was able to get quarterback Russell Wilson out of a season-long slump. The Broncos are 4-11 and have posted their sixth straight losing season and are missing the playoffs for a seventh consecutive season. Hackett replaced Vic Fangio last January but the Broncos got worse in almost every category under the first-time head coach. Players were told during a team meeting Monday that senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg will serve as interim head coach.

